Former Fort Worth Paschal star Hoby Milner called up to majors by Phillies

Left-handed pitcher Hoby Milner , a former star at Fort Worth Paschal, was called up to the major leagues Tuesday by the Philadelphia Phillies. Milner, 26, a 2009 graduate of Paschal who was drafted by the Phillies in the seventh round out of Texas in 2012, has excelled this season as a reliever for Triple A Lehigh Valley .

Chicago, IL

