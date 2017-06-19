Former Fort Worth Paschal star Hoby Milner called up to majors by Phillies

Left-handed pitcher Hoby Milner , a former star at Fort Worth Paschal, was called up to the major leagues Tuesday by the Philadelphia Phillies. Milner, 26, a 2009 graduate of Paschal who was drafted by the Phillies in the seventh round out of Texas in 2012, has excelled this season as a reliever for Triple A Lehigh Valley .

