Exchange of Gators At Fenway Park

Jun 14, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brian Johnson throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox made the decision to send Brian Johnson , left-handed pitcher and former Gator, to the 10-day disabled list due to a left shoulder impingement.

