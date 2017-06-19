Cards ride 7-run 11th inning to rout of Phillies
Stephen Piscotty , Yadier Molina and Tommy Pham came up with big hits during a seven-run 11th inning Tuesday night in an 8-1 victory at Citizens Bank Park. The Cardinals have won seven games this month, and four have come against the Phillies.
