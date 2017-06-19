Cardinals' Oh Seung-hwan earns 16th s...

Cardinals' Oh Seung-hwan earns 16th save of season

16 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

Oh Seung-hwan of the St. Louis Cardinals has saved his 16th game of the season against the Philadelphia Phillies. Oh gave up a run in the bottom of the 10th inning against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Wednesday , but managed to collect a save with the Cards' 7-6 victory.

