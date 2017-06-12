Blanco, Lamb rally D-backs to 5-4 win over Phillies

Gregor Blanco hit a tying two-run homer and Jake Lamb drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to rally the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. David Peralta tripled among his three hits, including a single that followed Blanco's second homer of the season off Aaron Nola in the seventh.

