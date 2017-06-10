Best Thing: Odubel Herreraa s Doubles Streak

Let's put May to rest, shall we? The Phils, who'd shown brief signs of hope in April , had an absolutely gruesome follow-up month, losing 22 games while winning only six through a long, gray May. When June kicked off with a brutal 10-0 beatdown by the Giants, fans sighed in resigned misery. But! Last Saturday kicked off a string of four wins in a row, two over those same Giants.

