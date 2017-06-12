Are the Phillies too slow to call up prospects?
Episode 124 of The Felske Files is brought to you by Anthony Arot and The Nash Wealth Management Group! Check them out here ! You want to see Nick Williams in place of Michael Saunders ? Not yet. You want to see Scott Kingery jumped two levels to take Cesar Hernandez ' place? He's got to get to AAA first, apparently.
