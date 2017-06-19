Are the Phillies targeting Giancarlo Stanton?
Episode 125 of The Felske Files is brought to you by Anthony Arot and The Nash Wealth Management Group! Check them out here ! Before he aligned his $300 million extension with the Marlins , rumors abounded that the Phillies would be interested in targeting the hulking slugger, even though the Phils really didn't have the resources to deal for him at the time. Now, it appears as if times have changed.
