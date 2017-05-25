With 13 straight scoreless innings, t...

With 13 straight scoreless innings, the Phillies' bullpen is suddenly pitching well

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

The Philadelphia Phillies' four core relief pitchers - Hector Neris, Joaquin Benoit, Pat Neshek and Edubray Ramos - have not allowed an earned run since May 14. It was almost a month ago that Hector Neris yielded his back-to-back-to-back home runs in yet another meltdown by the Phillies bullpen. The unit blew two more leads before the seven-game road trip was over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mary 2
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16) Mar '16 jaden harrell 1
News Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 7
News National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 3
News Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14) Oct '14 PB in Saint Paul 1
See all Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,301,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC