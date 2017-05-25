With 13 straight scoreless innings, the Phillies' bullpen is suddenly pitching well

The Philadelphia Phillies' four core relief pitchers - Hector Neris, Joaquin Benoit, Pat Neshek and Edubray Ramos - have not allowed an earned run since May 14. It was almost a month ago that Hector Neris yielded his back-to-back-to-back home runs in yet another meltdown by the Phillies bullpen. The unit blew two more leads before the seven-game road trip was over.

