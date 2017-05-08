Washington Nationals' Jayson Werth still loves hitting in Citizens Bank Park...

Jayson Werth started the day 4 for 9 through two games of the Washington Nationals ' three-game set in Citizens Bank Park, with a .284 AVG and 13 home runs as a visitor in the Philadelphia Phillies ' home since 2011, when he left the so-called City of Brotherly Love to sign on in D.C. Philly fans still boo the soon-to-turn-38-year-old outfielder, who is in the final year of the 7-year/$126M deal he signed with the Nationals back in the winter of 2010-2011. "Jayson had a great day, outstanding day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.