The Phillies are just not as different as we wanted them to be, yet

Phillies starters have survived later than the fifth inning only 15 times in 38 games, and Phillies pitchers have given up the 5th most ER in baseball as well as the most home runs which is bad, but is expounded by The bullpen, which is allowing the most home runs in all of baseball's bullpens with 27 and doing their part in contributing to Phillies pitchers allowing at least two home runs in eight straight games, but that's not even their fault all of the time because The coaches haven't assigned anyone specific bullpen roles and don't seem to have a strategy in place for deploying or even warming up pitchers, and not to mention The starting catcher was called out in public for his faulty pitch selection, just as he was starting to move his bat from a still position into a swinging motion that made contact with the ball, a rare feat in this lineup when you consider that The offense is ... (more)

