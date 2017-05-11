The Philadelphia Phillies: Breaking down Pete Mackanin's extension
While the team has struggled to gather wins in recent games, the Philadelphia Phillies have announced they've decided to extend manager Pete Mackanin's contract through the 2018 season. After originally being deemed the interim manager during the 2015 season, it's now Mackanin's turn to show if he can turn the Phillies into a playoff competing baseball team.
