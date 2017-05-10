Taylor homers late as Nats salvage sp...

Taylor homers late as Nats salvage split with Phillies

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Nationals ace Max Scherzer endured through a scary line drive to grind out six innings, Michael Taylor hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth and Washington overcame another dodgy bullpen outing for a 6-5 victory and a doubleheader split with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night. Bryce Harper went 3 for 4 with an RBI double in Game 2. He also hit his 12th home run in Game 1, but Philadelphia won the opener of the day-night affair 4-3 after Washington's third blown save in six games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mary 2
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16) Mar '16 jaden harrell 1
News Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 7
News National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 3
News Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14) Oct '14 PB in Saint Paul 1
See all Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,018,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC