Taylor homers late as Nats salvage split with Phillies

Nationals ace Max Scherzer endured through a scary line drive to grind out six innings, Michael Taylor hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth and Washington overcame another dodgy bullpen outing for a 6-5 victory and a doubleheader split with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday night. Bryce Harper went 3 for 4 with an RBI double in Game 2. He also hit his 12th home run in Game 1, but Philadelphia won the opener of the day-night affair 4-3 after Washington's third blown save in six games.

