Strasburg hit 2nd career homer as Nationals beat Phils 4-2
Stephen Strasburg hit his second major league home run and pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Washington Nationals over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Friday night. Strasburg allowed five hits, struck out five and walked four, leaving after 119 pitches and failing to go seven innings for the first time this season.
