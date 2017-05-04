Strasburg hit 2nd career homer as Nat...

Strasburg hit 2nd career homer as Nationals beat Phils 4-2

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Stephen Strasburg hit his second major league home run and pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Washington Nationals over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 on Friday night. Strasburg allowed five hits, struck out five and walked four, leaving after 119 pitches and failing to go seven innings for the first time this season.

