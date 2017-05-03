Slacking in the Sixth: Cubs 5, Phillies 4

This was exactly the type of baseball game that you would expect an up-and-coming team to lose against a defending World Series champion. And so, the Phillies didn't stray too far from the script Wednesday night against the Cubs , falling 5-4 in a contest that was incredibly tight and suddenly all came apart at the seams for the Phillies in a troubling bottom half of the 6th inning.

