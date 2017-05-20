Schmidt, Phillies join fight against ...

Schmidt, Phillies join fight against skin cancer

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies legend Mike Schmidt threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon not as an ambassador for the franchise he once played for, but as a public figure combatting the disease that nearly took his life. Schmidt is a key member of the SunSmart Philadelphia project -- an initiative sponsored by the Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation, Independence Blue Cross, and the Philadelphia Phillies -- which aims to prevent skin cancer and increase early detection through education and preventative measures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Mary 2
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16) Mar '16 jaden harrell 1
News Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fart news 7
News National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 3
News Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14) Oct '14 PB in Saint Paul 1
See all Philadelphia Phillies Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,368,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC