Schmidt, Phillies join fight against skin cancer
Phillies legend Mike Schmidt threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon not as an ambassador for the franchise he once played for, but as a public figure combatting the disease that nearly took his life. Schmidt is a key member of the SunSmart Philadelphia project -- an initiative sponsored by the Richard David Kann Melanoma Foundation, Independence Blue Cross, and the Philadelphia Phillies -- which aims to prevent skin cancer and increase early detection through education and preventative measures.
