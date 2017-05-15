Scherzer regroups to fire immaculate inning

An inning after he was drilled on the knee by a comebacker, Max Scherzer followed it up with an immaculate inning, striking out the side on nine pitches Sunday night in the Nationals' In the fourth, Scherzer was drilled on the left knee by a 100-mph line drive off the bat of Michael Saunders . Scherzer tried to walk off the pain before he eventually collapsed to the ground in pain as head trainer Paul Lessard, pitching coach Mike Maddux and manager Dusty Baker went on the field to check on the Nationals' ace.

