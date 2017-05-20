Roy Halladay's perfect game was seven years ago today
Today, May 29, 2017, is the seventh anniversary of Roy Halladay 's perfect game. Seven isn't a big number, but since we've seen a lot of bad pitching lately from the Phillies it feels appropriate to remember one of the best pitching performances in franchise history.
