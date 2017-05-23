Prospect Valentin may miss rest of season
He is scheduled to have surgery to repair a recently separated left shoulder, which he injured diving for a ball. "Depending on how the surgery goes, it may cost him the rest of the season," Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said.
