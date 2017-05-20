Pipeline: Romero flirts with no-hitter

Jacob Faria couldn't escape the fifth inning in his start for Triple-A Durham on Wednesday night, though it didn't detract from what was a remarkable performance by the Faria, 23, struck out a season-high 13 over 4 2/3 innings in the Bulls' 13-9 loss to Columbus in 11 innings. He threw a season-high 108 pitches in the outing, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.