Phils can't solve Volquez in opener defeat

The 33-year-old right-hander gave up one run in six innings and was backed by Derek Dietrich 's two-run home run, as the Marlins defeated the Phillies, 4-1, on Monday night at Marlins Park. Miami's Opening Day starter, Volquez was 0-7 before collecting his first Marlins victory in his 10th start.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.