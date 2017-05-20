Phillies trade talk: gauging the mark...

Phillies trade talk: gauging the market for Tommy Joseph

Coming up at some point in the next couple months, Phillies general manager Matt Klentak is going to have to make a decision about first base. Rhys Hoskins just will not stop tearing up AAA pitching, batting .333/.432/.686 with a OPS of 1.118 that is far and away the best in the International League.

