Phillies trade rumors: the Jeremy Hellickson speculation begins

Yes, we're still two and a half months away from the July 31 MLB Trade Deadline , but it's never too early to start rumor-mongering and gossiping about the Philllies veterans who could soon be on their way to a contender or wannabe-contender, right? Our first foray into the trade rumors for 2017 comes to us from The Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo , who said the Phils are all ears when it comes to fielding calls from general managers regarding their veteran right-hander, Jeremy Hellickson . Phillies personnel have made it known they'll listen on Hellickson in trade talks.

