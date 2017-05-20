Phillies need boost in All-Star Game voting

The first round of All-Star Game voting for the National League was released Tuesday, and just as the Phillies have some catching up to do to get back in contention, so too do Phillies fans in voting for their favorite players. No Phils appeared among the top five vote-getters at each individual position in the field, nor is there one among the top 15 outfielders.

