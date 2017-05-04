Phillies MLR 5/4/17: J.P. Crawford walking his way back into our hearts
LHV: Ricardo Pinto, Mark Appel, TBD REA: GM1 TBD, GM2 Shane Watson, TBD, TBD CLR: Alberto Tirado, Blake Quinn, TBD LWD: Adonis Medina, Nick Fanti, Sixto Sanchez Ben Lively - 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 5 K, HBP, 2 GB, 2 FB Roman Quinn - 1 for 4, R, 2 K, SB J.P. Crawford - 1 for 2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, K Jorge Alfaro - 0 for 4, R, K Dylan Cozens - 1 for 3, RBI, BB, K Rhys Hoskins - 1 for 2, 2B, RBI, BB Nick Williams - 1 for 4, RBI, 2 K, CS Jesmuel Valentin - 0 for 2, BB, K Ben Lively left the game trailing 3-2 and looked quite underwhelming all afternoon. He did throw 71 of his 101 pitches for strikes.
