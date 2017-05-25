Phillies MLR 5/24/17: The Rhys Hoskins balloon is about to pop

Mark Appel - 2.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, K, HR, WP, 2 GB, 4 FB Ricardo Pinto - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K Roman Quinn - 2 for 4, 2 R, HR, BB J.P. Crawford - 0 for 5, RBI Howie Kendrick - 0 for 2, BB, K Dylan Cozens - 0 for 4, 3 K Rhys Hoskins - 3 for 3, 4 R, 2B, HR Nick Williams - 1 for 1, HR, 3 RBI Cam Perkins - 1 for 2, 2B, 2 RBI, K Hoo boy, Mark Appel has been a disaster this season. It's only a matter of time before we see him out of the bullpen; even then I'm not sure that turns out well either.

