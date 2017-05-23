Phillies MLR 5/22/17: Mickey Moniak goes deep, wins it for Lakewood
John Richy - 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 4 K, 6 GB, 3 FB Mario Sanchez - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB Alexis Rivero - 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB Scott Kingery - 1 for 3, HR, BB, CS Andrew Pullin - 1 for 3, BB, 2 K Carlos Tocci - 1 for 4, R, K Harold Martinez - 0 for 3, BB Chace Numata - 1 for 4, 2B, K Jiandido Tromp - 1 for 4, K Mitch Walding - 1 for 4, 3 K Angelo Mora - 1 for 3, K John Richy continues to shake off the rust after sitting the first month of the season on the DL . Scott Kingery launches his minor league leading 14th HR of the season, his 7th dinger in his last 8 games.
