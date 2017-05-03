Phillies MLR 5/2/17: Knock knock, who's there? Rhys Hoskins
LHV: Cesar Ramos REA: Drew Anderson CLR: Franklyn Kilome LWD: JoJo Romero Mark Appel - 4 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 K, 2 HR, WP, 3 GB, 3 FB Hoby Milner - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K Cam Perkins - 3 for 4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K J.P. Crawford - 0 for 3, RBI, BB Jorge Alfaro - 3 for 5, 2 R, RBI, 2 K Dylan Cozens - 3 for 4, 2 R, 3B, 2 RBI Rhys Hoskins - 2 for 3, 3 R, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB Nick Williams - 0 for 3, BB, K, HBP Jesmuel Valentin - 0 for 5, R, K Mark Appel might be bad, but it didn't matter last night because the offense was electric. Rhys Hoskins hit his league-leading 7th HR as seen here .
