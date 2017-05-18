Phillies MLR 5/18/17: Hoskins 5 RBIs aren't enough, LHV winning streak ends

LHV: Jake Thompson, Tom Eshelman, Ben Lively REA: Brandon Leibrandt, Drew Anderson, Tyler Viza CLR: Blake Quinn, TBD, TBD LWD: Adonis Medina, Bailey Falter, Felix Paulino Mark Appel - 3.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HR, WP, 2 HBP, 2 GB, 3 FB Roman Quinn - 0 for 4, BB, K J.P. Crawford - 1 for 4, R, BB Rhys Hoskins - 2 for 4, 2 HR, 5 RBI, BB Dylan Cozens - 1 for 5, HR, 3 K Nick Williams - 2 for 4, R Believe it or not, Lehigh Valley held a 7-1 lead following a 7-run inning in the 2nd inning. Then of course things didn't go terribly well for Mark Appel who was hit around and chased in the 4th inning .

