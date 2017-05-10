Phillies MLR 5/11/17: Hoskins a HR away from the cycle

LHV: Mark Appel, Tom Eshelman, Ben Lively REA: Brandon Leibrandt, Drew Anderson, TBD CLR: Blake Quinn, Seranthony Dominguez LWD: Adonis Medina, TBD, Bailey Falter Ricardo Pinto - 5.1 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 7 GB, 3 FB Cam Perkins - 1 for 5, R, K J.P. Crawford - 0 for 5, 2 R Jorge Alfaro - 3 for 5, 3 R, 2B, K Dylan Cozens - 2 for 4, 2 R, RBI, BB, K Rhys Hoskins - 4 for 5, R, 2B, 3B, 5 RBI Nick Williams - 2 for 5, 2 RBI, 2 K Jesmuel Valentin - 0 for 4, BB Remember that Ricardo Pinto from his first 4 starts of the season? Yeah, he hasn't done so well since. His ERA has ballooned to 5.35 in his last 3 outings.

