Phillies MLR 5/1/17: Grullon homers to Threshers 17th victory

Brandon Leibrandt - 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 4 K, 2 HR, WP, 8 GB, 2 FB Yacksel Rios - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K Tom Windle - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R Scott Kingery - 1 for 4, R, K Andrew Pullin - 1 for 4, 2B Carlos Tocci - 0 for 3, K, HBP Kyle Martin - 2 for 4, RBI, 2 K Mitch Walding - 0 for 3, K, HBP Jiandido Tromp - 2 for 4, K, CS Aaron Brown - 2 for 4 Malquin Canelo - 0 for 3 Joel Fisher - 0 for 2, BB, K Brandon Leibrandt takes his first loss of the year after his first sub-par start. Despite the poor result, his line for the season sits at: 22 IP, 22 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 19 K. In a system devoid of lefties, Leibrandt offers a small hope.

