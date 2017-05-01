Phillies MLR 5/1/17: Grullon homers to Threshers 17th victory
Brandon Leibrandt - 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 4 K, 2 HR, WP, 8 GB, 2 FB Yacksel Rios - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K Tom Windle - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R Scott Kingery - 1 for 4, R, K Andrew Pullin - 1 for 4, 2B Carlos Tocci - 0 for 3, K, HBP Kyle Martin - 2 for 4, RBI, 2 K Mitch Walding - 0 for 3, K, HBP Jiandido Tromp - 2 for 4, K, CS Aaron Brown - 2 for 4 Malquin Canelo - 0 for 3 Joel Fisher - 0 for 2, BB, K Brandon Leibrandt takes his first loss of the year after his first sub-par start. Despite the poor result, his line for the season sits at: 22 IP, 22 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 19 K. In a system devoid of lefties, Leibrandt offers a small hope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC