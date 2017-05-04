Phillies face Nationals, await results of Nola's MRI
Earlier in the week, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola told reporters he thought he could make his next start, after missing one with a back injury. That next start was supposed to be Friday night in Philadelphia, when the Phillies return home from a seven-game road swing to face the Washington Nationals.
