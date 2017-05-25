Phillies: Cesar Hernandez the future at 3rd base?

No prospect in the Phillies farm system is hotter than second baseman Scott Kingery, who leads all of minor league baseball with 14 home runs. It's unlikely the Phillies have Kingery take the seismic leap from Reading to Philadelphia, but the 23-year-old has done everything in his power to prove he can be a piece of a championship team.

