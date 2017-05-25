Phillies: Bryce Harper more realistic than Mike Trout
Almost every Phillies fan has a soft spot for Millville's own Mike Trout, who's an openly huge Eagles fan, and arguably the best player in baseball. Listen to any sports talk radio show in the Philadelphia area, and fans will ask the question, how can we obtain Mike Trout? Once the Phillies hired former Angels executive Matt Klentak as their general manager, many felt that he could use his relationship with Trout and the Angels organization to land the ultimate prize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at That Balls Outta Here.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC