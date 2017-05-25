Phillies: Bryce Harper more realistic than Mike Trout

Almost every Phillies fan has a soft spot for Millville's own Mike Trout, who's an openly huge Eagles fan, and arguably the best player in baseball. Listen to any sports talk radio show in the Philadelphia area, and fans will ask the question, how can we obtain Mike Trout? Once the Phillies hired former Angels executive Matt Klentak as their general manager, many felt that he could use his relationship with Trout and the Angels organization to land the ultimate prize.

