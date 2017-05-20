Phillies again benefit from Joseph's ...

Phillies again benefit from Joseph's walk-off hit

Read more: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Altherr singled to center field and advanced to second base on a wild pitch by Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen to start the ninth inning. Tommy Joseph then ripped a single up the middle to score Altherr for a 4-3 victory.

