Phillies: Aaron Nola dominant in second rehab start for IronPigs
Injuries to his elbow and back have dampened the career of Phillies starter Aaron Nola, but another rehab start brought the righty back to life. In six and a-third innings, the first round pick out of LSU struck out seven batters while allowing two hits and a walk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at That Balls Outta Here.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC