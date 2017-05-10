Odubel Herrera, Cameron Rupp and toug...

Odubel Herrera, Cameron Rupp and tough love in the Phillies clubhouse

Any time a team goes 2-11 in a 13-game stretch, Care Bears and rainbows are not going to be emanating from a team's clubhouse. Right now, the Phillies are having a tough time, and it's notable that Phillies manager Pete Mackanin and pitching coach Bob McClure have both called out two starters for their performances as of late.

