Nick Williams is red-hot
The Phillies lost their ninth series in a row, this one to a lowly Cincinnati Reds team that features one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball. Maikel Franco and Odubel Herrera continued to struggle at the plate, and the Phils sent down Zach Eflin after the game to work on things.
