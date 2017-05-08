Near record amount of April showers drench US last month
In this photo taken April 25, 2017, the rain tarp covers the infield of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where the Philadelphia Phillies baseball game against the Florida Marlins was postponed due to bad weather. That whole April showers thing went bit overboard last month in the U.S. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration calculated that April 2017 was the country's second wettest April on record, averaging 3.43 inches for the nation, nearly an inch above the 20th century average.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC