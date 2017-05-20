Mariners, 11, Phillies 6: Chooch caps homecoming with three-run double

Veteran catcher Chooch Ruiz, a long-time Phillies favorite, delivered a three-run double Wednesday in a five-run seventh inning that carried the Mariners an 11-6 victory at Citizens Bank Park. It's uncertain, of course, but Ruiz is 38, and it's possible this was his final game in a city where he was a key member of clubs that reached postseason in five straight years from 2007-11 and won the 2008 World Series.

