Lively seeking another strong start

Fowler turned in his fifth multihit performance in his last seven games on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Game 1 of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's doubleheader sweep against Colorado Springs. The homer was his ninth of the season and fourth in his last 10 contests, during which he's batting .341.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.