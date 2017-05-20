Klentak discusses Phillies' disappointing start
Phillies general manager Matt Klentak said he is frustrated by his team's poor play, but he is taking the long view about the organization's rebuild and is not rushing to judgment about anybody based on seven weeks of a six-month season. The Phillies entered Monday's series opener against the Rockies with a 15-26 record.
