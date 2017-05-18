Is Bob McClure the right pitching coach for the rebuilding Phillies?

In the Phillies ' 6-3 loss to the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Vince Velasquez once again ran into the same problems that have plagued him in his 31 career starts with the Phils. Velasquez failed to get through six innings, giving up five runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and two walks on 103 pitches in 5 1a 3 frames.

