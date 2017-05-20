Gamel has 4 hits, Mariners rally past...

Gamel has 4 hits, Mariners rally past Phillies 10-9

Taylor Motter had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning, Ben Gamel had four hits and the Seattle Mariners overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Phillies 10-9 on Tuesday night in Carlos Ruiz's return to Philadelphia. Gamel went 4 for 5 with a three-run home run, two singles, a double and scored three runs.

