Former Braves nemesis proves his love of the game remains strong

That explains why at the ripe age of 37, the former National League MVP, who once tortured the Braves as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, is now calling Coolray Field, home of Atlanta's AAA affiliate, his office. Howard's career peaked in 2006 when he hit 58 home runs and became the second player in Major League history to win most valuable player honors the year after being crowned rookie of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.