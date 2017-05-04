Former Braves nemesis proves his love of the game remains strong
That explains why at the ripe age of 37, the former National League MVP, who once tortured the Braves as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies, is now calling Coolray Field, home of Atlanta's AAA affiliate, his office. Howard's career peaked in 2006 when he hit 58 home runs and became the second player in Major League history to win most valuable player honors the year after being crowned rookie of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC