EXCLUSIVE Nick Williams interview & reasons for optimism

Sooner or later, the parade of prospects at AAA are going to invade Philadelphia, and one of the names expected to be among the marauders is outfielder Nick Williams , who impressed during spring training and is off to a decent start with the Iron Pigs. On Episode 112 of The Felske Files, Williams stops by to chat with PhoulBallz.com's Jay Floyd about a number of topics, most of it off-the-wall .

