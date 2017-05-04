EXCLUSIVE Nick Williams interview & reasons for optimism
Sooner or later, the parade of prospects at AAA are going to invade Philadelphia, and one of the names expected to be among the marauders is outfielder Nick Williams , who impressed during spring training and is off to a decent start with the Iron Pigs. On Episode 112 of The Felske Files, Williams stops by to chat with PhoulBallz.com's Jay Floyd about a number of topics, most of it off-the-wall .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Good Phight.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Phillies Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phillies manager: Altherr may replace Herrera i... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Mary
|2
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Astros 35 mins ago 6:28 p.m.Astros waste strong... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|jaden harrell
|1
|Hooters Ball Girl Tries To Toss Foul Ball To Fa... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fart news
|7
|National League Manager of the Year: Joe Maddon (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Cameron Rupp is the Phillies' Starting Catcher (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|3
|Joe Maddon leaving Tampa Bay Rays (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|PB in Saint Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Phillies Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC