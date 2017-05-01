Dodgers place Hyun-Jin Ryu on DL with hip bruise Los Angeles left-hander only expected to miss one start with bruised hip. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ppL6Hu LOS ANGELES - The Dodgers have placed left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day disabled list with a bruised left hip, one day after he won his first big league game in three seasons.

