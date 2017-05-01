Cubs' Maddon likes what he sees

After a season-opening road trip, they returned home to Wrigley Field for banner-raising and World Series ring ceremonies. Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field TV: Comcast SportsNet Plus Monday; Comcast SportsNet Tuesday and Wednesday; WGN Thursday Radio: WSCR 670-AM Pitching matchups: The Cubs' Brett Anderson vs. Vince Velasquez Monday at 7:05 p.m.; Jon Lester vs. Jeremy Hellickson Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.; Jake Arrieta vs. Jerad Eickhoff Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.; John Lackey vs. Zach Eflin Thursday at 1:20 p.m. At a glance: The Cubs were 5-1 against the Phillies last year, 3-0 at Wrigley Field.

