Core strength: Middle of Phils' order on fire

With the Nats up 3-1 to start the final inning, it was Aaron Altherr -- perhaps the Phillies' best hitter at the moment -- who sparked the offense with a leadoff solo home run to make it a one-run game. A few batters later, Cameron Rupp followed with the game-tying double before Ty Kelly delivered the go-ahead single.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Phillies.