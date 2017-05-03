Contreras, Szczur lead Cubs comeback over Phillies, 5-4

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits a pinch-hit double off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff, scoring Jason Heyward, and Ben Zobrist, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Chicago. less Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras hits a pinch-hit double off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff, scoring Jason Heyward, and Ben Zobrist, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, ... more Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward, left, and Ben Zobrist celebrate after scoring on a double by pinch-hitter Willson Contreras during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.